Dish Drops 151K Pay-TV Subs in Q2 Despite 41K Adds for Sling TV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) today reported revenue totaling $3.46 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, compared to $3.64 billion for the corresponding period in 2017. Subscriber-related revenue for the quarter totaled $3.42 billion, compared to $3.61 billion in subscriber-related revenue for the year-ago period.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $439 million for the second quarter 2018, compared to net income of $40 million from the year-ago quarter. DISH's net income for the second quarter of 2017 was negatively impacted by litigation expenses, net of related taxes, of $280 million. In addition, DISH's net income for the second quarter of 2018 was positively impacted by non-cash adjustments related to the adoption of the new ASC 606 revenue recognition standard, net of related taxes, of $33 million. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, were $0.83, compared with $0.09 during the same period in 2017.

The company closed the second quarter with 10.653 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.344 million Sling TV subscribers. The total 12.997 million Pay-TV subscribers is compared to 13.332 million Pay-TV subscribers at the end of second quarter 2017.

Net Pay-TV subscribers declined approximately 151,000 subscribers in the second quarter, compared to a decline of approximately 196,000 in the second quarter 2017. In the quarter, net DISH TV subscribers declined approximately 192,000 and Sling TV subscribers increased approximately 41,000. DISH TV's average monthly subscriber churn rate was 1.46 percent versus 1.83 percent for second quarter 2017.

