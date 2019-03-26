Discovery Joins ACE's Legal Fight Against Piracy

WASHINGTON, DC -- The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the leading global coalition dedicated to protecting the dynamic legal market for creative content and reducing online piracy, today announced the addition of three new members. Discovery, Telefe, and Channel 5 will add their expertise and international reach to ACE’s operation, strengthening the coalition’s efforts to support creativity and the millions of people who work in the film and television sector.

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages.

Telefe is a leading free-to-air channel and one of the biggest content producers in Argentina, with 11 studios and more than 3,500 hours of content produced each year. Telefe is part of Viacom International Media Networks.

Channel 5 is a free-to-air commercial public service broadcaster in the UK, and its family of channels air a wide range of high-quality content including documentaries, history, natural history, current affairs, factual entertainment, original drama, entertainment, reality, sports and US acquisitions, as well as preschool children’s programming through its award-winning Milkshake! brand. Channel 5 is part of Viacom International Media Networks.

ACE was founded in June 2017 by 30 creative companies who sought to expand ongoing, cooperative efforts to reduce the threat and prevalence of online piracy. In a 2017 analysis of Mark Monitor data, an estimated 9.4 billion pirated movies and TV shows were downloaded worldwide using peer-to-peer protocols alone, including an estimated 542 million downloads in the United States – and that doesn’t include other sources like streaming and downloading sites. Since its inception, ACE has achieved successful litigations against piracy device sellers/operators Tickbox and Dragon Box, maintained ongoing civil suits involving Setvnow and Omniverse, and collaborated with law enforcement investigations and actions around the world. ACE draws upon the global antipiracy resources of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) in concert with the internal antipiracy expertise of the coalition members.

