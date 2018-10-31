Didja Adds NBCU Diginets to Local TV Streaming Service

LOS ALTOS, Calif. — Didja, a technology company dedicated to enhancing the broadcast television experience, today announced the addition of networks COZI TV and TeleXitos to its live local broadcast TV platform, ”LocalBTV.” These networks join more than 60 independent TV stations, digital multicast networks, foreign language networks, and stations that use LocalBTV to expand the reach of their viewing audience.

COZI and TeleXitos are some of the most widely-viewed broadcast networks in the country and will now be available to more viewers, as LocalBTV enables viewing on smartphones, laptops, and connected TVs – devices experiencing growing viewership.

“LocalBTV” is available as a pilot service in three markets: the Los Angeles DMA (SoCalBTV), San Francisco DMA (BayAreaBTV), and the Phoenix DMA (PhoenixBTV). LocalBTV is delivering 30-40+ local broadcast channels in each market. The LocalBTV service is designed to serve the growing number of consumers who desire local broadcast antenna TV and either do not have reliable antenna reception or who want to view broadcast content on connected devices. Eventually Didja expects to rollout LocalBTV in local TV markets nationwide with 50-90 channels in each market.

Didja