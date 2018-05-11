CTA Mourns Loss of Joe Clayton

& cplSiteName &

11/5/2018
ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) mourns the loss of longtime friend and industry legend, Joe Clayton, a pioneer in the direct broadcast satellite sector. In addition to his many leadership roles on CTA’s member committees, Joe served as CTA’s Executive Board Chairman from 1995-96, keynoted at CES® 1995, was inducted into the Consumer Technology Hall of Fame in 2008 and received CTA’s Digital Patriot Award in 2013. The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA:

“The consumer technology sector has lost a legend. Joe was a strong and ethical leader – a lion of the industry, who was larger than life. He saw the future clearly and helped lead the industry in areas including direct broadcast satellite, HDTV and satellite radio. Joe focused on the big picture, increasing growth by inspiring people.

“I still remember Joe entering DISH’s press conference at CES 2015 banging a bass drum and leading a parade of people dressed as kangaroos – the company’s mascot – onto the stage. If heaven doesn’t have premium program choices and great video and sound, I’m pretty sure Joe will make some changes up there.

“Our industry and all those who knew Joe Clayton are better for his influence, leadership and guidance.”

