& cplSiteName &

Cox Integrates Pluto TV With Contour Set-Tops, Stream Player

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/4/2019
50%
50%

LOS ANGELES/ATLANTA -- Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television platform in the U.S., and Cox Communications, the largest private telecom company in America, today announced that Pluto TV will launch on Cox Contour.

The Pluto TV app will soon be available to Contour and Contour Stream Player customers, providing access to more than 100 channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content spanning blockbuster movies, popular television series, sports, news, general entertainment, lifestyle, comedy, cartoons, gaming and more. With over 150 media partners, Pluto TV’s ad-supported platform distinguishes itself with a curated lineup of premium programming, including an all-new slate of Viacom channels featuring iconic hit shows from its deep library across MTV Pluto TV, Paramount Movie Channel, Comedy Central Pluto TV, Spike Pluto TV, BET Pluto TV, Nick Pluto TV and Nick Jr. Pluto TV.

This partnership is an extension of Viacom’s long-standing relationship with Cox and complements Viacom’s efforts to accelerate participation across next-generation platforms to expand its consumer reach and add value for its distribution partners. The deal provides Cox subscribers with additional video-viewing options and engagement on a zero-incremental cost basis. For Pluto TV, Cox brings exposure to a new audience that can easily discover the best in ad-supported streaming in one unified entertainment destination with added features and ease of use. Equipped with an online programming guide and channel surfing capabilities for a lean-back, TV-like experience, there is a whole new world of entertainment streaming on Pluto TV.

Pluto TV will be the latest in a series of successful integrations that connect Cox customers with the content they care about most. In addition to live TV, recorded DVR content and thousands of titles available On Demand, Contour customers can use the voice remote to pull from the vast library of TV shows, movies and more available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and now Pluto TV.

Pluto TV

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows
Infographics