Cox Integrates Pluto TV With Contour Set-Tops, Stream Player

LOS ANGELES/ATLANTA -- Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television platform in the U.S., and Cox Communications, the largest private telecom company in America, today announced that Pluto TV will launch on Cox Contour.

The Pluto TV app will soon be available to Contour and Contour Stream Player customers, providing access to more than 100 channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content spanning blockbuster movies, popular television series, sports, news, general entertainment, lifestyle, comedy, cartoons, gaming and more. With over 150 media partners, Pluto TV’s ad-supported platform distinguishes itself with a curated lineup of premium programming, including an all-new slate of Viacom channels featuring iconic hit shows from its deep library across MTV Pluto TV, Paramount Movie Channel, Comedy Central Pluto TV, Spike Pluto TV, BET Pluto TV, Nick Pluto TV and Nick Jr. Pluto TV.

This partnership is an extension of Viacom’s long-standing relationship with Cox and complements Viacom’s efforts to accelerate participation across next-generation platforms to expand its consumer reach and add value for its distribution partners. The deal provides Cox subscribers with additional video-viewing options and engagement on a zero-incremental cost basis. For Pluto TV, Cox brings exposure to a new audience that can easily discover the best in ad-supported streaming in one unified entertainment destination with added features and ease of use. Equipped with an online programming guide and channel surfing capabilities for a lean-back, TV-like experience, there is a whole new world of entertainment streaming on Pluto TV.

Pluto TV will be the latest in a series of successful integrations that connect Cox customers with the content they care about most. In addition to live TV, recorded DVR content and thousands of titles available On Demand, Contour customers can use the voice remote to pull from the vast library of TV shows, movies and more available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and now Pluto TV.

