CONtv, Docurama Stream to Comcast X1 Boxes, New 'Flex' Service

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/26/2019
LOS ANGELES -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today their popular subscription-based video on demand services CONtv and Docurama are now available over the Internet on Comcast’s Xfinity X1. X1 customers can now enjoy CONtv’s unique roster of classic cult films and forgotten series, and Docurama’s diverse library of award-winning documentaries directly on their televisions. The two Cinedigm properties follow the company’s successful faith-based network The Dove Channel, which launched on X1 last year.

Xfinity X1 customers can subscribe to and access the services by locating them within the networks section of Xfinity On Demand. CONtv and Docurama can be added to X1 customers’ service for $4.99 and $2.99 per month respectively, and Internet-only customers can also subscribe via Xfinity Flex.

CONtv is the leading digital-first entertainment network devoted exclusively to fans of epic monster movies, rarely seen series, and everything in-between. The network gives audiences access to hundreds of hours of content from an eclectic collection that puts the spotlight on elusive films and television shows, and celebrated genre-focused fare.

Docurama is the first digital entertainment network completely devoted to high-quality documentary films. Carefully curated by the industry’s top experts and critics, Docurama delivers hundreds of hours of acclaimed documentaries suited to viewers of all tastes—boasting a content roster covering everything from personal profiles, sports, and music, to hard-hitting political exposés and insightful interviews.

