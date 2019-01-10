Consolidated Teams With MobiTV for Next-Gen TV

Emeryville, Calif. -- MOBITV, a global leader in app-based TV video delivery solutions, today announced Consolidated Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) has selected the MOBITV CONNECT Platform to power its new TV service, CCiTV, providing TV programming to customers when they want, where they want, and how they want it. This new service will deliver content from nearly 200 live local, national, and premium channels such as A+E, Crown Media Family, Disney and ESPN Media, FOX, HBO, Turner, Viacom, local broadcast channels, regional sports networks, and others. The new service initially is available to subscribers in Southern Maine with plans to expand service later this year.

The MOBITV CONNECT platform contains a user-friendly interface that can be customized according to the service provider's content and design preferences. By using IPTV and a "bring-your-own-device" method of service delivery, the platform is a cost-conscious option that does not require customers to purchase additional hardware or incur setup fees. The MOBITV CONNECT Platform includes on-demand, live TV, catch-up TV, unlimited network DVR, and recommendations. The SaaS-based platform allows for real-time enablement of new technologies, such as 4K Cloud DVR, replay TV, and robust voice control – without the high cost of frequently replacing legacy set-top boxes in the home. Customers can simply download the app and view television on any of their connected devices.

