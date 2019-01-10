& cplSiteName &

Consolidated Teams With MobiTV for Next-Gen TV

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/1/2019

Emeryville, Calif. -- MOBITV, a global leader in app-based TV video delivery solutions, today announced Consolidated Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) has selected the MOBITV CONNECT Platform to power its new TV service, CCiTV, providing TV programming to customers when they want, where they want, and how they want it. This new service will deliver content from nearly 200 live local, national, and premium channels such as A+E, Crown Media Family, Disney and ESPN Media, FOX, HBO, Turner, Viacom, local broadcast channels, regional sports networks, and others. The new service initially is available to subscribers in Southern Maine with plans to expand service later this year.

The MOBITV CONNECT platform contains a user-friendly interface that can be customized according to the service provider's content and design preferences. By using IPTV and a "bring-your-own-device" method of service delivery, the platform is a cost-conscious option that does not require customers to purchase additional hardware or incur setup fees. The MOBITV CONNECT Platform includes on-demand, live TV, catch-up TV, unlimited network DVR, and recommendations. The SaaS-based platform allows for real-time enablement of new technologies, such as 4K Cloud DVR, replay TV, and robust voice control – without the high cost of frequently replacing legacy set-top boxes in the home. Customers can simply download the app and view television on any of their connected devices.

Consolidated Communications
MobiTV

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
October 29, 2019
IoT, 5G, Security, and RoI
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Multiband Microwave Provides High Capacity & High Reliability for 5G Transport
By Don Frey, Principal Analyst, Transport & Routing, Ovum
5G + Cloud + AI + Ecosystem, Opening New World of Video
By Samuel Chen, President, Cloud & Data Center Marketing, Huawei
Why Are Governments Around the World Subsidizing 5G?
By Paul Zhou, FromGeek.com, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows