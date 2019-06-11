Comcast to Deliver 4K Coverage of FIFA Women's World Cup

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast today announced Xfinity X1 is the exclusive home of live 4K coverage in both English and Spanish for the FIFA Women’s World Cup from FOX and Telemundo, enabling customers to enjoy every moment in pristine 4K ultra high-definition. In addition, Xfinity TV customers will have access to a robust soccer destination that aggregates all of the live, on demand and streaming events in one place, along with real-time scores, standings, highlights, and more.

“The Women’s World Cup will be one of the biggest sporting events of 2019, so we made Xfinity the best place to watch it by providing our customers with every minute of every match, live in 4K UHD, in both English and Spanish,” said Vito Forlenza, Executive Director, Product Management for Comcast Cable. “And once again, we’re excited to bring it all together in a comprehensive, bilingual viewing experience that makes following all the action of the tournament easier than ever, whether at home or on the go.”

The Xfinity X1 soccer experience for the FIFA Women’s World Cup includes:

Complete 4K Coverage – Live coverage of all 52 World Cup matches in both English and Spanish in stunning 4K ultra high-definition.

Bilingual X1 Interface and Voice Control – The ability to personalize and navigate the guide, and control the on-screen experience in English or Spanish.

Tournament Hub – Comprehensive tournament destination that aggregates and integrates all live, on demand, and streaming World Cup programming and must-see moments in one place, easily accessible by saying “Soccer” or “Women’s World Cup” into the voice remote. Hub features include a scoreboard, team previews, player profiles, instant replays on demand, match highlights, virtual channels, and more.

Virtual Channels – Dedicated World Cup virtual channels will showcase the best moments of the tournament, including the most impressive goals, trending highlights, news, and analysis. X1 customers can watch all the videos featured in a channel’s playlist or browse the videos they care about most by saying “World Cup Highlights.”

On-Screen Companion – Live scores, schedules, standings, brackets, pre-game, in-game and post-game stats and analytics easily viewable on the TV alongside any live match with the X1 Sports App.

Notifications – Favorite teams and receive alerts when they are about to begin playing right on the TV or via text message to a mobile device that links directly into the Xfinity Stream app.

iVOD – Instantly restart any match from the beginning on FS1, FS2 and Universo and on Fox and Telemundo in select markets, even if it’s still happening, or watch the full replay immediately afterward.

