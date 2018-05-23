& cplSiteName &

Comcast Formalizes Potential All-Cash Bid for Fox Assets

5/23/2018
PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) today issued the following statement:

In view of the recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by The Walt Disney Company (“Disney”) and Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (“Fox”) in preparation for their upcoming shareholder meetings to consider the acquisition of Fox by Disney, Comcast Corporation (“Comcast”) confirms that it is considering, and is in advanced stages of preparing, an offer for the businesses that Fox has agreed to sell to Disney (which do not include the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Broadcasting Company and certain other assets). Any offer for Fox would be all-cash and at a premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney. The structure and terms of any offer by Comcast, including with respect to both the spin-off of “New Fox” and the regulatory risk provisions and the related termination fee, would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as the Disneyoffer.

While no final decision has been made, at this point the work to finance the all-cash offer and make the key regulatory filings is well advanced.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

