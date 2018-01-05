& cplSiteName &

Cheddar Launches on Altice One

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/1/2018
50%
50%

NEW YORK -- Cheddar and Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, announced the availability of Cheddar on Altice One, the company’s next generation entertainment and communications platform.

“We are pleased to enhance our relationship with Cheddar by launching the network as one of the growing number of streaming services available on our advanced Altice One platform, giving customers an even broader range of news options accessible alongside all of their other favorite content,” said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA Co-President and COO.

“With millions of customers, Altice USA is one of the largest broadband and TV providers in the US. We’re excited to bring Cheddar to Altice One,” said Jon Steinberg, Founder and CEO of Cheddar. “We have been working with Altice for several quarters now on a content partnership with News 12, and we look forward to deepening our partnership in the coming months.”

Cheddar, which provides news content focused on business, technology, culture, and politics, can now be accessed by all Altice One households.

Altice USA

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives