Cheddar Launches on Altice One

NEW YORK -- Cheddar and Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, announced the availability of Cheddar on Altice One, the company’s next generation entertainment and communications platform.
“We are pleased to enhance our relationship with Cheddar by launching the network as one of the growing number of streaming services available on our advanced Altice One platform, giving customers an even broader range of news options accessible alongside all of their other favorite content,” said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA Co-President and COO.
“With millions of customers, Altice USA is one of the largest broadband and TV providers in the US. We’re excited to bring Cheddar to Altice One,” said Jon Steinberg, Founder and CEO of Cheddar. “We have been working with Altice for several quarters now on a content partnership with News 12, and we look forward to deepening our partnership in the coming months.”
Cheddar, which provides news content focused on business, technology, culture, and politics, can now be accessed by all Altice One households.
