Charter's New Spectrum Originals Unit Picks Up 'Mad About You' Reboot

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/7/2019
LOS ANGELES -- Charter Communications’ premium content initiative, Spectrum Originals, has picked up the limited series “Mad About You.” The Sony Pictures Television- produced series will include original cast, as Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt will reprise their roles as Paul and Jamie Buchman. Peter Tolan is tapped to be the showrunner, and Helen Hunt will direct the first episode. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant. The series is scheduled to launch in late 2019.

“We are so excited to finally be doing this and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain,” Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt said in a joint statement. “We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show – as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!”

“Mad About You” is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan will serve as showrunner as well as executive producer and writer for the series. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, and Matthew Ochacher for Comedy Dynamics. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.

Spectrum Originals
Charter Communications

