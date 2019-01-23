Blog: YouTube TV Streams Nationwide

San Bruno, Calif. -- Nearly two years ago, we launched YouTube TV, a new and reimagined way to enjoy cable-free live TV on your terms. Since then, we've been working to make sure that people in the top 100 markets in the United States can watch their favorite sports, news, and shows—without the hassles that come with traditional cable TV. Today, we’re thrilled to announce that we’re bringing this experience to the rest of the country. YouTube TV is going nationwide!

Just in time for the Big Game, you can now bring together some tasty game day snacks with the full experience of YouTube TV. That’s exciting news for living rooms, cord-cutters, and cord-nevers in neighborhoods far and wide, from Bozeman to Gainesville, Anchorage to Yuma, and Erie to Topeka.

We’re rolling out YouTube TV to 95 markets starting today, covering over 98 percent of households in the United States. The remainder will follow shortly thereafter. You can see the latest list in our FAQs.

Please go here to read the full blog post from Ben Moores, YouTube TV's program manager.

