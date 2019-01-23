& cplSiteName &

Blog: YouTube TV Streams Nationwide

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/23/2019
50%
50%

San Bruno, Calif. -- Nearly two years ago, we launched YouTube TV, a new and reimagined way to enjoy cable-free live TV on your terms. Since then, we've been working to make sure that people in the top 100 markets in the United States can watch their favorite sports, news, and shows—without the hassles that come with traditional cable TV. Today, we’re thrilled to announce that we’re bringing this experience to the rest of the country. YouTube TV is going nationwide!

Just in time for the Big Game, you can now bring together some tasty game day snacks with the full experience of YouTube TV. That’s exciting news for living rooms, cord-cutters, and cord-nevers in neighborhoods far and wide, from Bozeman to Gainesville, Anchorage to Yuma, and Erie to Topeka.

We’re rolling out YouTube TV to 95 markets starting today, covering over 98 percent of households in the United States. The remainder will follow shortly thereafter. You can see the latest list in our FAQs.

Please go here to read the full blog post from Ben Moores, YouTube TV's program manager.

YouTube TV

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 5-3, 2019, Viena, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G-Oriented Minimalist Core Network
By Zhaojiang Fang, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics