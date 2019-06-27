& cplSiteName &

AT&T Donates $500K to Locast

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/27/2019
50%
50%

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- AT&T is donating $500,000 to non-profit advocacy group Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY), which operates the Locast public service app that offers users access to local broadcast TV stations via the Internet. This donation will support SFCNY's mission to make free broadcast content available to consumers and offer them more choice.

Locast retransmits ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and other local over-the-air broadcast signals licensed to serve their communities streamed live via the Internet. Locast is now available to more than 32 million users in 13 cities – New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington, Houston, Boston, Denver, Baltimore and Rapid City and Sioux Falls SD – representing nearly a third of all U.S. TV homes. AT&T added the Locast interactive app to its DIRECTV and U-verse receivers on May 30. AT&T also continues to offer its complimentary Local Channel Connector service when a local station is otherwise unavailable. The Local Channel Connector provides stations' over-the-air digital signals via a free digital broadcast antenna and enables customers to select channels using the program guide.

Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY) is a New York-based non-profit, fan-advocacy group formed in 2017. It launched the Locast service in New York City on Jan. 11, 2018, and has been expanding coverage by one city every other month over the past year and a half. Locast added two more cities two weeks ago with new service in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, SD. Most recently, last week, Locast added Los Angeles and San Francisco. Locast has stated it intends to expand service to cover the entire nation as quickly as possible through private donations and other support.

AT&T
Locast

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Ryan Ding From Huawei: Industries + 5G, Enabling New Growth
By Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei Technologies
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows