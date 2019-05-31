& cplSiteName &

AT&T Adds Locast App to DirecTV, U-verse

Light Reading
Light Reading
5/31/2019
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- AT&T will add Locast's interactive app on its DIRECTV and U-verse platforms starting today.

Locast is a public service application that offers viewers with broadband-connected receivers access to their local ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and other broadcast stations streamed via the Internet and is currently available to 27 million users in nine markets -- New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington, Houston, Boston, Denver and Baltimore.

AT&T continues to offer consumers new ways to access the video content they want. We believe Locast's public service offering will make sense for many of them.

AT&T also will continue to offer its complimentary Local Channel Connector service when a local station is otherwise unavailable. The Local Channel Connector captures stations' over-the-air digital signals via a free digital broadcast antenna and enables customers to select channels using the program guide. AT&T recently provided over 10,000 free Local Channel Connectors to Salt Lake City customers who went without the local NBC affiliate.

