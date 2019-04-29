& cplSiteName &

Armstrong Picks TiVo's Next-Gen Platform

4/29/2019
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Armstrong has chosen TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform to bring cutting-edge entertainment solutions to its subscribers. With more than 50 years of experience in the cable television industry, Armstrong has been a leader in innovation, providing state-of-the art services and high reliability across areas in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland.

Armstrong will utilize TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform to seamlessly transition to IPTV by deploying TiVo’s cloud-powered IPTV suite of solutions, including IPVOD, IP Linear, Restart, Catch-Up, and Network DVR, across a host of clients. This allows Armstrong to deliver content to customers when and where they want to watch it, from managed set-top-boxes powered by Android TV™ or Linux to unmanaged consumer-owned devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and mobile.

TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform will allow Armstrong to future-proof its business and stay ahead of the competition while reducing churn and capitalizing on new monetization opportunities and business models.

In Q4 2018, Armstrong rolled out TiVo Experience 4 and voice-activated remote control functionality to its entire subscriber base. The newly-designed user experience is sleek, visually appealing, technologically advanced and simple to use. It features hyper-personalization, advanced search and recommendations, powerful conversational voice control, universal discovery across content sources, and a consistent user experience across all devices.

