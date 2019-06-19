Altice USA Adds Cheddar Business on Optimum TV

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications providers in the United States, today announces the launch of Cheddar Business, Cheddar’s digital-first live business news network, on its Optimum TV lineups across the New York tri-state area.

Cheddar, which was acquired by Altice USA earlier this month, has been available as a streaming app on Altice One, the company’s advanced entertainment and connectivity platform. With this launch, Cheddar’s live news network is also available on Optimum TV Channel 84, bringing Cheddar’s 24/7 national tech and business news to millions of Optimum TV customers across New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

“We are thrilled that Cheddar Business is now available to Optimum TV viewers in the New York tri-state area,” said Jon Steinberg, President of Altice News and Founder of Cheddar. “We look forward to delivering exceptional business and technology news to Optimum TV customers as we continue to expand Cheddar’s high-quality news coverage to more viewers across the nation.”

Cheddar Business is also available to Optimum TV customers for out-of-home viewing on mobile devices on the Optimum and Altice One apps. The network is launching on Optimum TV this week and is expected to launch later this summer on Altice USA’s Suddenlink TV, which is available in parts of Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, and 14 other states across the U.S.

Cheddar is part of the Altice USA News division, which also includes hyperlocal News 12 Networks and the i24NEWS global news offering. The networks collaborate on relevant news coverage: News 12 airs on its seven stations in the NY tri-state area the daily Cheddar Tech Report, and i24NEWS runs top stories from Cheddar as part of its global news coverage.

