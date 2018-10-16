& cplSiteName &

34% of Pay-TV Subs Altered Service in Past Year – Study

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/16/2018
50%
50%

DALLAS -- Leading entertainment research firm Parks Associates reports approximately one-third of pay-TV subscribers in U.S. broadband households changed their pay-TV services between 1Q 2017 and 1Q 2018. Fifteen percent of pay-TV subscribers, slightly less than half of all who made changes in the past year, downgraded to a less expensive TV service. The firm will highlight these findings and their implications for the video industry at the inaugural Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media on December 10-12, 2018, at Marina Del Rey, Calif.

"OTT subscriptions are on the rise, reaching 64% of U.S. broadband households, as pay-TV subscriptions decline, so all players are looking for that magic combination of service types, content, and pricing in order to secure subscribers," said Elizabeth Parks, SVP, Parks Associates.

