Walt Disney Studios Selects Cisco as Innovation Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Cisco today announced that it has been selected by The Walt Disney Studios as a founding member and Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB. StudioLAB will be based on The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California.

The announcement was made on stage at the first annual “XR On the Bay” Conference hosted by the Advanced Imaging Society at Cisco corporate campus in San Jose, California.

The StudioLAB initiative is focused on using cutting-edge technologies to reimagine, design, and prototype the entertainment and production capabilities of the future. The 3,500 square foot StudioLAB facility will be located on the historic Disney studio lot in Burbank.

