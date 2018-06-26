& cplSiteName &

Walt Disney Studios Selects Cisco as Innovation Partner

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/26/2018
50%
50%

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Cisco today announced that it has been selected by The Walt Disney Studios as a founding member and Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB. StudioLAB will be based on The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California.

The announcement was made on stage at the first annual “XR On the Bay” Conference hosted by the Advanced Imaging Society at Cisco corporate campus in San Jose, California.

The StudioLAB initiative is focused on using cutting-edge technologies to reimagine, design, and prototype the entertainment and production capabilities of the future. The 3,500 square foot StudioLAB facility will be located on the historic Disney studio lot in Burbank.

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Telco Job Prospects Go From Bad to Worse
Iain Morris, News Editor, 6/22/2018
Larry Ellison Laughed at the Cloud, Now the Cloud Is Laughing Back
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/20/2018
5G Transport – Where Do We Start?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/21/2018
How Netflix May Finally Meet Its Waterloo
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 6/25/2018
In Search of 5G's Rationale
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/22/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Posture Changes Everything Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives