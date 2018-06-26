Walt Disney Studios Selects Cisco as Innovation Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Cisco today announced that it has been selected by The Walt Disney Studios as a founding member and Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB. StudioLAB will be based on The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California.
The announcement was made on stage at the first annual “XR On the Bay” Conference hosted by the Advanced Imaging Society at Cisco corporate campus in San Jose, California.
The StudioLAB initiative is focused on using cutting-edge technologies to reimagine, design, and prototype the entertainment and production capabilities of the future. The 3,500 square foot StudioLAB facility will be located on the historic Disney studio lot in Burbank.
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.