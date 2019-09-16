Universal Electronics Gains More Control of Android TV

AMSTERDAM -- Universal Electronics Inc., (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, today announced that it will be introducing a new Android TV platform remote control at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in the Netherlands, which opens September 12, 2019.

The way we consume video content has changed dramatically in the last five years, much more than it did in the previous 25 years. Many leading pay-TV operators have launched advanced television systems that include features such as integrated video on demand (VOD), apps, a wide assortment of live and premium TV channels, and ultra high definition 4K content. In response to this explosion of video offerings, many operators have adopted voice search and control as an efficient and user-friendly way of finding and enjoying content.

Since 2015, UEI has delivered nearly 100 million voice-enabled remote controls to the entertainment market. In 2017, the company was recognized by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) with a Technology & Engineering Achievement Emmy for its work relating to voice navigation technologies for discovering and interacting with TV content.

As the leading entertainment control technology provider and worldwide leader in remote control design and manufacture, UEI was one of the first development partners for Google that helped with the integration of advanced control features such as voice and universal control into the Android TV platforms. UEI has developed Android control solutions for leading TV display manufacturers as well as leading TV operators and set-top box suppliers. UEI has supported leading brands such as Sony, AT&T, Tivo, Vodafone, DISH, and many others in developing and integrating voice remote control technology into their platforms.

Universal Electronics

