Roku Sales Resume in Mexico After 'Improper Ban' Lifted

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/17/2018
LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Roku today announced that the company will resume sales of Roku devices in Mexico in the coming weeks. This follows a favorable ruling from the 11th Collegiate Court in Mexico City.

“Today’s decision is an important victory for Roku and its Mexican distributor, Latamel Distribuidora, S. de R.L. de C.V. and Mexican retailers in the legal battle against an improper ban on sales of its popular streaming players in Mexico. We are pleased with the Collegiate Court’s decision and look forward to continuing to build Roku’s TV streaming business in Mexico,” said Roku General Counsel Stephen Kay.

“Streaming is the future of TV. It offers a great opportunity for consumers in Mexico by providing more entertainment choices, the ability to watch TV on their schedules and more value for money. We are grateful for our customers in Mexico who, despite the sales ban, continued to stream more and more hours; and for our retail partners and content providers who supported us throughout this past year. We look forward to launching the latest Roku devices in Mexico soon and giving customers an even richer streaming experience,” said Roku CMO Matthew Anderson.

Roku Inc.

