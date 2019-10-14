& cplSiteName &

Net Insight Appoints New CEO

10/14/2019

Stockholm, Sweden -- The board has appointed Crister Fritzson as CEO of Net Insight - Crister will lead the transformation and expansion of Net Insight that the company has embarked upon – Crister will assume his new position during the first half of 2020. Crister has extensive experience of managing companies within the Telecom and Broadcasting industry. Crister currently holds the positions as CEO and group CEO of SJ AB.

Crister currently holds the positions as CEO of SJ AB and head of the SJ group. He has previously held positions as the CEO and group CEO of Teracom and Boxer TV Access AB. In addition, Crister has held several senior management positions with Motorola and Allgon Systems. Crister has been a member of the board of Net Insight since 2013.

Crister Fritzson will replace the current CEO, Henrik Sund, who will leave the company during the fall.

