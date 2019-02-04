& cplSiteName &

AMC Taps Arris for Video Compression, Transcoding

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/2/2019
50%
50%

SUWANEE, GA. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced that AMC Networks – the entertainment company known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content and award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv – has selected the ARRIS ME-7000 and DSR-7400 video compression and transcoding solutions. They will serve as the foundation for AMC Networks' satellite distribution architecture of the future.

ARRIS ME-7000 Converged Compression Platform
The ARRIS ME-7000 leverages the latest HEVC compression technologies to increase video capacity over satellite transmission channels, ultimately enabling next-generation entertainment experiences for viewers of AMC Networks' channel portfolio. The platform is easy to upgrade and provides tremendous cost savings through improved density, power, and cooling.

The ARRIS DSR-7400 family of transcoders allows AMC Networks to efficiently deliver services through its existing QAM networks and transcode HEVC services to MPEG-2/4 HD and SD in support of legacy set-tops. Its multi-tuner capability can simultaneously receive and process up to four input satellite transponder multiplexes enabling flexibility in service selection across networks.

Arris

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics