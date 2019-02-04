AMC Taps Arris for Video Compression, Transcoding

SUWANEE, GA. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced that AMC Networks – the entertainment company known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content and award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv – has selected the ARRIS ME-7000 and DSR-7400 video compression and transcoding solutions. They will serve as the foundation for AMC Networks' satellite distribution architecture of the future.

ARRIS ME-7000 Converged Compression Platform

The ARRIS ME-7000 leverages the latest HEVC compression technologies to increase video capacity over satellite transmission channels, ultimately enabling next-generation entertainment experiences for viewers of AMC Networks' channel portfolio. The platform is easy to upgrade and provides tremendous cost savings through improved density, power, and cooling.

The ARRIS DSR-7400 family of transcoders allows AMC Networks to efficiently deliver services through its existing QAM networks and transcode HEVC services to MPEG-2/4 HD and SD in support of legacy set-tops. Its multi-tuner capability can simultaneously receive and process up to four input satellite transponder multiplexes enabling flexibility in service selection across networks.

