ViacomCBS, Comcast Ink Deal That Includes CBS All Access Streaming Service

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA -- ViacomCBS and Comcast Corporation announced today the companies have renewed their content carriage agreement that includes continued retransmission consent of 23 CBS-owned television stations in 15 major markets across the country, including CBS-owned The CW affiliates, as well as distribution of the popular entertainment and sports channels SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV and CBS Sports Network to Xfinity customers.

In addition, CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, will be available on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms later this year. This will mark the first time CBS will make the CBS All Access app available on an MVPD-based set-top box.

"ViacomCBS has been a great partner, and we are very pleased to have reached this agreement to provide Xfinity X1 and Flex customers with more access to their content across multiple platforms," said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

The agreement also includes TV Everywhere availability of programming from CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network to Xfinity customers, who will be able to enjoy live authenticated streaming on CBS.com, the CBS app and Comcast's authenticated platform Xfinity Stream. Pop TV and content from Smithsonian Channel have previously been available to stream via Comcast's authenticated platforms. In addition, the authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME will continue to provide Xfinity SHOWTIME subscribers with unlimited access to acclaimed original series, hit movies, sports, documentaries, specials and much more online and on mobile devices.

CBS-owned stations in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, as well as CBS-owned The CW affiliates in Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, will continue to be distributed to Xfinity customers.

In addition, two MyNetwork affiliates will be available in Boston and Miami and the CBS-owned independent station will be available in New York.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ViacomCBS

Comcast