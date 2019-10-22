Verizon Tees Up Disney+ Giveaway

NEW YORK -- Verizon and The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment announced a wide-ranging agreement that will offer all Verizon wireless unlimited customers, new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers 12 months of Disney+. Set to launch on November 12, Disney+ will be the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. The agreement will allow Verizon Wireless customers to stream Disney+ on the largest, most reliable network1 and provide yet another reason for customers to choose Verizon for the best content choices available.

Eligible Verizon customers will have access to the highly anticipated streaming service where they can experience everything Disney+ has to offer: never-before-seen original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for Disney+, along with unprecedented access to Disney's vast collection of films and television shows. In its first year alone, Disney+ will release more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries, including "The Mandalorian," from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, and "Lady and the Tramp," a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic.

The Specifics:

In tandem with the Disney+ November 12 launch, Verizon will become the exclusive wireless carrier to offer 12 months of Disney+ to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers. Verizon will also offer 12 months of Disney+ to its new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers.

At launch, Verizon customers can activate their Disney+ subscription and start streaming on a wide selection of mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.

