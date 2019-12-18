& cplSiteName &

Velocix Adds Carrier-Grade Features to its Origin Server

Cambridge, UK -- Velocix today announced it released new carrier-grade, geo-redundancy features for its Origin server software to boost the fault tolerance and reliability of Cloud DVR, live and on-demand video streaming services.

The company's Origin geo-redundancy features ensure full operational capacity is maintained in the event of a catastrophic network failure, power outage, or other fault condition that might otherwise interrupt consumer-facing video services or negatively impact revenue generation.

In addition to geo-redundancy, Velocix's origin server release introduces flexibility and scalability enhancements, as well as support for high dynamic range (HDR10), 4K/UHD, and Dolby Atmos content. The latest origin server release, version 6.0, is available now.

