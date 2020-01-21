Tubi Partners With TV Azteca, Hisense for Mexico Streaming Launch

SAN FRANCISCO & MEXICO CITY -- Tubi, the world's largest free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, today announced it will expand its service into Mexico later this year in collaboration with TV Azteca, one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world. As part of the deal, TV Azteca will offer advertising sales for Tubi in Mexico and promote the service to its massive audience via online and other platforms. In addition, some of TV Azteca's most popular titles will be made available completely free to Tubi customers in Mexico, including Exatlón Mexico, MasterChef, and Lo que La Gente Cuente, among others.

Also announced today, Tubi will partner with Hisense – one of the world's largest manufacturers of televisions – and their Vidaa platform to be the exclusive connected TV partner in Mexico. As part of its partnership with Hisense, Tubi will be preloaded and prominently placed on the Vidaa TV homepage with content also listed in the "Vidaa Free" section of the platform – as well as their dedicated "free content" button found on their remotes. Tubi will also be supported in-store with retail promotion this year and on retail packaging in 2021.

In September 2019, Tubi announced customers had streamed over 132 million hours of content – a 40% increase since May – and the service will launch in the UK in 2020. In addition to Hisense televisions, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Tubi