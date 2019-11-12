TiVo Strikes Ad-Tech Deal With SpotX

NEW YORK -- TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together to make it easy for consumers to find, watch, and enjoy, today announced a new partnership with SpotX, the leading global video advertising and monetization platform, to power the monetization of TiVo+ and TiVo's connected TV (CTV) inventory across its entire footprint. As TiVo's first-to-market supply-side platform (SSP), SpotX will help programmatically manage, sell, and optimize TiVo's video ad inventory for maximum returns. SpotX's demand facilitation services will also connect advertisers to TiVo's inventory running on its TiVo+ and CTV platforms, further increasing demand sources and driving revenue.

TiVo+ offers thousands of movies and TV shows, including live content and linear channels via a wide range of content creators. The free, ad-supported streaming service is currently available to select TiVo device owners with a footprint growing through 2020 across the media landscape. The new CTV ad products include pre-roll DVR that allows advertisers to place their messages in the context of the most premium linear programming: prime-time broadcast; and CTV ad units within a diverse set of AVOD streaming services.

TiVo boasts a global footprint of 168 million homes inclusive of both its retail boxes and software technology.

