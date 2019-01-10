TiVo Intros 'Edge' DVR, TiVo+ Streaming Service

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today revealed TiVo+, its new video network and TiVo EDGE™, its most advanced device ever for home entertainment viewing.

Coming soon: TiVo+ Available exclusively to TiVo customers in the coming weeks, TiVo+ delivers live streaming channels and thousands of movies and TV shows to viewers in an app-free environment, making them easy to find, watch, and enjoy.

In an evolving entertainment landscape witnessing a proliferation of services and options for the viewer, TiVo+ combines entertainment including news, sports, kids shows, dramas, music TV, reality shows, pop culture, cooking shows, lifestyle, esports gaming and international programming alongside the TV and subscription services people already use and love.

TiVo has partnered with XUMO, Jukin Media and other top publishers to make channels like TMZ, Outside TV+, PowerNation, FailArmy, Unsolved Mysteries, Hell's Kitchen | Kitchen Nightmares, Food52 and Ameba among others available at launch*, with many more to follow from publishers including Gannett, Loop Media, Revry, Newsy, Tastemade, Latido Music and Mobcrush.

For viewers, it provides a carefully curated selection of entertainment that gives customers more choice and ease in finding the things they want faster than ever, using the TiVo voice powered remote and unified discovery experience familiar to millions.

Available now: TiVo EDGE

To enjoy the ultimate entertainment experience, TiVo+ should be paired with the TiVo EDGE, a premium, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), all-in-one media device, designed to work with HD antenna or digital cable.

Coming in two variations, TiVo EDGE for cable and TiVo EDGE for antenna, TiVo EDGE, gives viewers access to live, recorded, and streaming TV all on one device. Both products include Dolby Atmos, and, for the first time, Dolby Vision HDR, that optimizes every scene for the richest, sharpest, and most vibrant picture possible. In addition to the TiVo+ network, TiVo EDGE also offers fan-favorite features including SkipMod, which allows viewers to skip to the end of a commercial break and resume watching instantly with the touch of a button, OneSearch, allowing viewers to simultaneously search live TV, DVR recordings and streaming apps to quickly and easily find what they're looking for, and OnePass, which lets viewers track down every season and episode of their favorite shows, automatically recording current and upcoming episodes and adding them to their My Shows playlist ready to be watched in order.

For people who have cut the cord, TiVo EDGE for antenna is a cost-effective alternative to cable TV, providing a cable box experience at a price point that other OTA tuners and streamers can't match. The antenna model includes a two TB hard drive (up to 300 HD hours), and four tuners. For cable TV enthusiasts, TiVo EDGE for cable provides a service unlike others, a seamless experience between cable, and online TV programming customers want to watch, including all major streaming services. The cable model also includes a two TB hard drive (up to 300 HD hours) along with six tuners. The TiVo EDGE for antenna is available now for $349.99 and requires a service plan of $6.99 monthly, $69.99 annually or a one-time All-In-Plan for $249.99. TiVo EDGE for cable is available for $399.99 and requires a service plan of $14.99 monthly, $149.99 annually or a onetime All-In-Plan for $549.99.

*Full list of new channels available with TiVo+ at launch: Adventure Sports Network, AllTime, Ameba, America's Funniest Home Videos, Baeble Music, BatteryPOP, Complex, FailArmy, FilmRise Classic TV, FilmRise Family, FilmRise Free Movies, Food52, Football Daily, Hell's Kitchen | Kitchen Nightmares, Journy, Kid Genius, NatureVision, Outside TV+, People Are Awesome, PowerNation, Puddle Jumper, The Asylum, The Pet Collective, The Preview Channel, TMZ, Unsolved Mysteries.

