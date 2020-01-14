TiVo Introduces the 'Stream 4K'

LAS VEGAS -- TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today announced TiVo Stream 4K, an easy-to-use streamer with live TV and Cloud DVR from the Sling TV app, plus leading content services. It gives consumers the power to create the bundle they want across multiple entertainment sources using a smart, intuitive interface making it simple to find, watch and enjoy.

TiVo Stream 4K will launch with Sling TV as the preferred source for subscription TV. TiVo's industry-leading user experience and personalized discovery features will integrate seamlessly with the Sling TV app to provide a TV viewing experience that is truly unique when compared to any other streaming product on the market today.

TiVo Stream 4K will also provide seamless integration with multiple online video services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, YouTube and more. This eliminates the need to toggle between multiple apps to access your favorite TV shows—and makes streaming content feel a lot more like watching television. Additionally, the product will feature TiVo+ as the preferred source of free, ad-sponsored television and movies.

TiVo Stream 4K includes a small device that plugs into the HDMI port on your television, delivering the highest quality audio and video up to and including Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR. Combined with a streamlined version of TiVo's award-winning "peanut" remote control enabling conversational voice search, all you need is a broadband internet connection in order to start streaming – no subscription fees required*.

TiVo Stream 4K will be available to customers beginning April 2020 with initial launch pricing of $49.99 (MSRP of $69.99), and will be available via TiVo.com and other popular retail sales channels. *Sling TV offers a wide range of free programming in addition to a full lineup of popular cable channels that require a monthly subscription.

TiVo