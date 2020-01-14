TiVo Adds Streaming Channels to Ad-Supported TiVo+ Service

LAS VEGAS -- TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today announced a collection of new content partners for its video network, TiVo+. An additional 23 new channels to join the current lineup of 26 free streaming channels currently available on TiVo+. Available exclusively to TiVo customers, TiVo+ delivers free live streaming channels and thousands of movies and TV shows to viewers in an app-free environment, making them easy to find, watch, and enjoy.

TiVo+ is debuting its News category with a strong lineup including USA Today, Cheddar and Top Stories by Newsy. Sports is also being expanded with the addition of Sportswire and MMA Junkie. Additional Lifestyle channels will also be available from partners including Condé Nast, Tastemade, Latido Music, Mobcrush and Revry. The Condé Nast partnership will bring programming from Glamour, Bon Appetit, Traveler, GQ and Wired, while the Tastemade partnership will bring dynamic and compelling Food, Travel and Home Design programming. The Comedy genre will expand to include Funny or Die and The Chive. TiVo+ Kids, Movies and TV categories will now include Mr. Bean & Friends, Kabillion, Law & Crime, American Classics, OMG! Network and Reel Truth.

The addition of these new content partners means that TiVo customers now have access to 49* streaming channels across categories including news, sports, kids, movies, music, reality, pop culture, cooking, lifestyle, and E-sports programming alongside the TV and subscription services people already use and love.

To enjoy the ultimate entertainment experience, TiVo+ should be paired with the TiVo EDGE, TiVo's premium, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), all-in-one media device, with versions designed to work with HD antenna or digital cable. TiVo+ is also fully integrated with the newly announced TiVo Stream 4K.

The new channels will be added to TiVo+ in the coming weeks.

*Full list of channels now available with TiVo+: Adventure Sports Network, AllTime, Ameba, American Classics, America's Funniest Home Videos, Atmosphere, Baeble Music, BatteryPOP, Bon Appetit, Cheddar, Complex, FailArmy, FilmRise Classic TV, FilmRise Family, FilmRise Movies, Food52, Football Daily, Funny or Die, Hell's Kitchen | Kitchen Nightmares, Glamour, GQ, Journy, Kabillion, Kid Genius, Latido Music, Law & Crime, MMA Junkie, Mobcrush, Mr. Bean & Friends, NatureVision TV, Top Stories by Newsy, OMG! Network, Outside TV, People Are Awesome, PowerNation, Puddle Jumper, Reel Truth, Revry, SportsWire, Tastemade, The Asylum, The Pet Collective, The Preview Channel, TMZ, Traveler, Unsolved Mysteries, USA Today, Wired.

