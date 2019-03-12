TiVo Adds Amazon Prime Video App to Platform for Pay-TV Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today launched the Prime Video app on select TiVo devices to its pay-TV operator customers nationwide, making award-winning Amazon Originals, hit movies and popular shows easy to find, watch, and enjoy.

Pay-TV subscribers with an Amazon Prime membership can stream content via the Prime Video app on select TiVo devices. With the TiVo Voice Remote, customers can seamlessly find what they are looking for by simply saying the name of the show, movie, or an actor's name into the remote. For example, saying "Find the show with John Krasinski" will display "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan", where the viewer can select from a list of episodes. Customers can also use OnePass™, a TiVo feature that gathers every episode of a series available from anywhere, to bookmark episodes to enjoy later.

Content available in the Prime Video app is easy to find through OneSearch, which serves up entertainment across live TV, on demand, and other streaming video apps. The Prime Video app includes enhanced experiences, such as select 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content and a behind the scenes look at movies and TV shows with X-Ray, powered by IMDb.

"Providing Prime members with great content and offering them an excellent viewing experience has always been our priority," said Andrew Bennett, Director of Worldwide Business Development for Amazon Prime Video. "By making the Prime Video app available for select TiVo pay-TV operator customers, we are able to further expand the number of people that can enjoy Prime Video's popular movies, hit TV shows and exclusive Amazon Original series as part of a seamless viewing experience."

