Synamedia, Triveni Team on ATSC 3.0 Tools

10/16/2019

NEW YORK -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, and Triveni Digital, the leading provider of program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting and service quality assurance solutions for broadcasters and service providers, today announced their partnership to enable customers to seamlessly transition to ATSC 3.0. Also announced today is their current deployment with a major U.S. television production company. This collaboration equips broadcasters, content providers and service providers with the tools to deliver best-in-class viewing experiences while meeting their service requirements for premium picture quality, bandwidth efficiency and multiscreen transcoding and encoding.

The U.S. broadcast television industry is in the midst of a major transition to IP as the new standard for channel delivery. During this shift, ATSC 3.0 solutions must be able to support simultaneous broadcasts of both ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 signals. Triveni Digital's Digital Broadcast Chain, which includes GuideBuilder XM and Broadcast Gateway, provides architectural support on a unified platform for a coherent workflow across both services. Furthermore, Synamedia's sophisticated compression technology and advanced solutions allow broadcasters to repack existing ATSC 1.0 and free up the required bandwidth to launch new ATSC 3.0 services.

