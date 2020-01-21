& cplSiteName &

Synamedia Teams With World Wide Technology

1/21/2020

ATLANTA and ST. LOUIS -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced that it has entered into an international strategic partnership with technology and supply chain service provider World Wide Technology (WWT).

The companies are joining forces for sales and delivery management, and this mutually beneficial partnership will provide Synamedia's best-in-class video products and solutions to WWT's customers while helping to strengthen Synamedia's reach across regions. WWT's network augments the distribution of Synamedia's products to satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters, and media companies around the world, a key step for Synamedia as it continues to expand its partner program with the best-of-breed technologies and services to help its customers excel.

Synamedia offers exceptional video services for linear pay TV broadcast and OTT streaming, which help to deliver on the company's mission to transform the way the world is entertained and informed. WWT provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions aimed to deliver business and technology outcomes. Through this new partnership, Synamedia and WWT are furthering their commitment to providing the best viewing experiences for consumers.

