Synamedia Shows Off Video Security, Platforms at CES

Light Reading 1/6/2020 Comment (0) Tweet LAS VEGAS -- Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, is bringing the most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solutions for infinite entertainment to CES® 2020. After making a splash at CES 2019 with the award-winning Credentials Sharing Insight solution, the company is heading back to Las Vegas to showcase new tools that empower broadcasters, pay-TV operators and OTT providers to transform how their viewers are informed and entertained. At CES 2020, Synamedia will showcase its leading technologies and latest offerings, including: Video Security to protect your entire video ecosystem with: — A managed Streaming Piracy Disruption service which combines innovative technology with human intelligence from Synamedia’s world-class Operational Security (OpSec) team to detect and disrupt illegal streaming on both broadcast and OTT. — The award-winning Credentials Sharing and Fraud Insight for both casual password sharing and fraudulent, for-profit sharing. Since the launch of Credentials Sharing Insight at CES 2019, the company has added new features which utilize automated tools and expert investigations to provide insights into the threat landscape for more intelligent responses. Video Platforms which provide operators with a “new pay-TV bundle” to capitalize on revenue growth opportunities, featuring: — Infinite, a fully integrated, end-to-end video platform to process, secure, distribute and monetize premium video experiences across all screens, including a new customer acquisition and marketing platform to ease consumer onboarding, drive greater engagement, and up-sell opportunities. — Cloud DVR, a comprehensive modular solution designed and implemented to address any copyright scenario, and with capabilities from time-shift-TV to hybrid copy recordings built on best-in-class linear TV workflows and storage capabilities. — Synamedia’s Infinite Platform for Apple TV, the most advanced platform that delivers a pre-integrated unified service for Apple TV, bringing cost effectiveness and accelerated time to market benefits for service providers wishing to offer video services on Apple TV. — A fully-integrated Advanced Advertising solution to maximize existing audience value and unlock new revenues. — A demonstration that shows how Synamedia helps operators ease the integration and deployment of RDK via a range of devices. At a time when consumer attention is split between pay-TV and OTT services, the desire to have a speedy time-to-market is strong. Synamedia addresses this with RDK pre-integrated with its platforms, security, and advanced advertising solutions. — Foundation, a widely deployed, secure platform that offers a smooth migration path to a blended broadcast pay-TV plus OTT service, with in-home services including broadcast and on-demand for hybrid IP set-top boxes and media gateways. Video Network solutions, built to create compelling live experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations, featuring: — Smart Rate Control technology and a new Ultra High Definition (UHD) streaming experience, which deliver reliable, scalable, premium-quality viewing capabilities with low latency for live sports OTT services in cooperation with Theo Technologies. — A converged HE Live Linear workflow with new features on the virtualized DCM Packager and the Origin Server. — A cloud-ready, converged broadcast and broadband end-to-end ATSC 3.0 solution in cooperation with Dolby Laboratories and Triveni Digital. — Virtualized Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) with a flexible, software-centric headend solution with all auxiliary video core functions: encoding for any screen, transport stream processing and protection, ad insertion and scrambling. “Since opening for business in 2018, we have been working diligently to enable video service providers to capitalize on infinite entertainment opportunities,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of Synamedia. “We understand the challenges our customers face in this rapidly changing, competitive market, and we are dedicated to helping them complement and expand consumer choice and convenience, to protect their income and to generate new revenue streams.” In a separate release: LAS VEGAS -- Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, today announced it has entered a partnership with Pearl TV to join the Phoenix Model Market Initiative. This collaborative, single-market effort to plan for and implement a transition to next-generation over-the-air television broadcasting via an end-to-end model system will help foster industry consensus and drive ecosystem development. Synamedia will be showcasing its ATSC 3.0 solutions at CES 2020, January 7-10, Las Vegas. The Phoenix Model Market Iniatitive is focused on confirming basic TV service parameters and performance, determining consumer appeal of next-generation high dynamic range video and immersive audio content, assessing TV application features and implementation requirements, testing interactive and addressable advertising functionality, determining consumer device and service appeal, and ensuring effective and efficient interoperability with multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) systems. Synamedia will provide encoding expertise and services – both developed internally with its video processing experts and through strategic partnerships with Triveni Digital and Dolby Laboratories. It will also build future ATSC 3.0 applications based on market needs. “Synamedia has more than 30 years of industry experience delivering true end-to-end solutions, inclusive of and beyond encoding and transmissions. Not only does this make our portfolio unique, it also highlights the vast expertise and support our team can bring to game-changing initiatives like the Phoenix Model Market,” said Dave Longaker, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas, Synamedia. “Our commitment to our customers and the industry as a whole is to create value, enable great customer experiences, and simplify complexity, all while reducing costs. This aligns nicely with the vision of what Pearl TV is driving in Phoenix. We are honoured to join the group bringing it to market.” “The success of our test bed in Phoenix will be as successful as the commitment and expertise of the partners in our ecosystem,” said Anne Schelle, managing director, Pearl TV. “Synamedia’s expertise is distinctive in our industry due to their decades-long track record of enabling and securing TV. Examples of this is their relationships with MVPDs or even the millions of IRDs they have in the market. Their participation in Phoenix will certainly prove helpful to the larger goal of the Iniatitive. We’re thrilled to have them on board.” Synamedia’s video network portfolio comprises award-winning services and solutions that enable secure distribution, processing and delivery. This portfolio expanded at NAB 2019 when the company introduced solutions tailored to address ATSC 3.0 needs including offering more immersive viewing experiences, more personalization and more services. Synamedia's virtualized digital content manager (DCM) offers exceptional video services for broadcasters, including live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions, best-in-class video quality, and an intuitive user interface.