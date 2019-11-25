Starz Sets International Streaming Expansion

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), announced today the successful rollout of the all-new international STARZPLAY app in Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico and the UK with plans to launch an additional 20 countries in 2020.

"Starz has experienced great success with the STARZ app domestically, remaining ahead of the streaming curve with more than 5.6 million OTT customers to date, and that number continues to climb," said Starz CEO Jeffrey A. Hirsch. "Expanding our direct-to-consumer product into the global arena with the launch of the STARZPLAY app gives subscribers seamless entry to our platform and premium content on their device of choice, while also providing us with access to key consumer data insights as we continue to position ourselves for success in the evolving content ecosystem."

For approximately $5 (US) per month*, subscribers in select countries have the opportunity to enjoy instant access to hundreds of movies and series, including STARZ Originals such as the recently debuted "The Spanish Princess" and "Dublin Murders," as well as critically acclaimed, curated series including "The Act" and drama "Mr. Mercedes" and hit movies like Hitch, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and No Country for Old Men.

The STARZPLAY app allows up to four users to watch simultaneously and enjoy offline downloads of select shows and movies. App users can enjoy personalized recommendations of shows and movies based on users' previous viewing interests and select their preferred language for audio or captions. The premium pay TV streaming service is available through iPhone, iPad, as well as on a wide range of Android supported devices.

STARZ subscribers from Totalplay (MX) can currently authenticate and stream content using the STARZPLAY app. Other select international cable, satellite and telco partners will soon be able to authenticate into the app.

STARZPLAY is currently available in Europe and Latin America on Apple TV, in France, Germany, Mexico and the UK on Amazon Prime Video channels and on the following local platforms: in Mexico on izzi and Totalplay; in Spain on Orange and Vodafone; in the UK on Virgin Media; in France on Orange and as Starz in Canada in alliance with Bell Media.

*Monthly fees vary per country:

4.99 GBP – UK

4.99 Euros – France and Germany

89 pesos – Mexico

14.90 realis – Brazil

