Star Trek: Picard Premiere Aids Record Sign Ups for CBS All Access

NEW YORK -- CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, today announced the service has already hit a new record for subscriber sign-ups in a month, following the premiere of STAR TREK: PICARD, last night's live stream of THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS and a great month of football. January 2020 surpassed the previous monthly record of February 2019. In addition, last week marked the second-best sign-up week ever for the service, following closely behind the week of the 2019 Super Bowl.

In addition to the record month for subscriber sign-ups, STAR TREK: PICARD's premiere also marked a new record for total streams and drove the highest volume of subscribers streaming a CBS All Access original series to date, up more than +115% and +180% over the previous record set by STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, making the series the service's most-watched premiere ever.

Yesterday's GRAMMY Awards marked the most-streamed GRAMMYs on the service to date and a new record for subscriber sign-ups on a GRAMMY Awards' Sunday. It surpassed last year by more than +80% in new sign-ups and +30% in unique viewers, on CBS All Access.

The series premiere of STAR TREK: PICARD is currently available to stream, and new episodes of the series will be available every Thursday exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States. As previously announced, the series was renewed for a second season prior to premiere.

CBS All Access