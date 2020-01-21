Roku Tunes In Brazil
LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the United States*, today announced its arrival in Brazil, bringing affordable streaming to consumers in the country.
At the heart of the Roku platform is Roku's proprietary operating system, the Roku OS, which is purpose built for TV. Roku has the #1 licensed TV operating system in North America. In 2014, Roku launched the Roku TV licensing program enabling TV partners an easy and cost-effective way to make best-in-class smart TVs at competitive price points that consumers love.
In Brazil, Roku is partnering with AOC to bring the AOC Roku TV to consumers in the country. The new AOC Roku TV will offer consumers a smart TV experience that is easy to use, with great streaming entertainment at an affordable value.
The new AOC Roku TV lineup includes:
Additional AOC Roku TV features include:
Simplicity: A simpler smart TV experience that displays all the entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) on one personalized home screen. Roku Search: Makes it easy to discover something great to watch. Simply search by title or actor to find shows or movies to watch.
Roku Remote: A simple remote to navigate TV and streaming channels along with channel shortcut buttons.
Free Roku mobile app: Control the TV via the mobile remote or keyboard, enjoy private listening with headphones, available on both Android and iOS.
Automatic Software updates: Receive new streaming channels and features automatically without lifting a finger.
A key part of Roku's entertainment experience is to offer the best local content in each country where the company operates. In Brazil, Globoplay will be among the first local Brazilian streaming services available on the Roku platform. Through Globoplay on the Roku platform, consumers will be able to enjoy live TV, TV shows and top movies, on demand.
Globoplay is the largest Brazilian streaming platform that brings together internationally renowned movies and TV series, including exclusive productions that will only be available online, in addition to original Globo content. In order to allow users to enjoy direct access to Globoplay's content, the Globoplay shortcut button will be added to the Roku TV remote control in Brazil in the coming months.
AOC Roku TV models will be available online on January 22 in Casas Bahia, Ponto Frio and Extra, and in stores as of early February. The 32-inch AOC Roku TV will be priced at $1.199,00 Reais and the 43-inch AOC Roku TV will be priced at $1.599,00 Reais.
*by hours streamed. Source: Kantar Roku Streaming Leadership Study, Nov. 2019