& cplSiteName &

Roku Tunes In Brazil

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/21/2020

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the United States*, today announced its arrival in Brazil, bringing affordable streaming to consumers in the country.

At the heart of the Roku platform is Roku's proprietary operating system, the Roku OS, which is purpose built for TV. Roku has the #1 licensed TV operating system in North America. In 2014, Roku launched the Roku TV licensing program enabling TV partners an easy and cost-effective way to make best-in-class smart TVs at competitive price points that consumers love.

In Brazil, Roku is partnering with AOC to bring the AOC Roku TV to consumers in the country. The new AOC Roku TV will offer consumers a smart TV experience that is easy to use, with great streaming entertainment at an affordable value.

The new AOC Roku TV lineup includes:

  • 32-inch: HD with integrated wired and wireless connectivity

  • 43-inch: FHD with integrated wired and wireless connectivity

    Additional AOC Roku TV features include:

    Simplicity: A simpler smart TV experience that displays all the entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) on one personalized home screen. Roku Search: Makes it easy to discover something great to watch. Simply search by title or actor to find shows or movies to watch.

    Roku Remote: A simple remote to navigate TV and streaming channels along with channel shortcut buttons.

    Free Roku mobile app: Control the TV via the mobile remote or keyboard, enjoy private listening with headphones, available on both Android and iOS.

    Automatic Software updates: Receive new streaming channels and features automatically without lifting a finger.

    A key part of Roku's entertainment experience is to offer the best local content in each country where the company operates. In Brazil, Globoplay will be among the first local Brazilian streaming services available on the Roku platform. Through Globoplay on the Roku platform, consumers will be able to enjoy live TV, TV shows and top movies, on demand.

    Globoplay is the largest Brazilian streaming platform that brings together internationally renowned movies and TV series, including exclusive productions that will only be available online, in addition to original Globo content. In order to allow users to enjoy direct access to Globoplay's content, the Globoplay shortcut button will be added to the Roku TV remote control in Brazil in the coming months.

    AOC Roku TV models will be available online on January 22 in Casas Bahia, Ponto Frio and Extra, and in stores as of early February. The 32-inch AOC Roku TV will be priced at $1.199,00 Reais and the 43-inch AOC Roku TV will be priced at $1.599,00 Reais.

    *by hours streamed. Source: Kantar Roku Streaming Leadership Study, Nov. 2019

    Roku

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Related Stories
    Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
    September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers
    By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
    Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance
    By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
    Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
    By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Introducing the Latest 5G Trend: Hiding It
    More Slideshows