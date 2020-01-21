Roku Tunes In Brazil

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the United States*, today announced its arrival in Brazil, bringing affordable streaming to consumers in the country.

At the heart of the Roku platform is Roku's proprietary operating system, the Roku OS, which is purpose built for TV. Roku has the #1 licensed TV operating system in North America. In 2014, Roku launched the Roku TV licensing program enabling TV partners an easy and cost-effective way to make best-in-class smart TVs at competitive price points that consumers love.

In Brazil, Roku is partnering with AOC to bring the AOC Roku TV to consumers in the country. The new AOC Roku TV will offer consumers a smart TV experience that is easy to use, with great streaming entertainment at an affordable value.

The new AOC Roku TV lineup includes:

32-inch: HD with integrated wired and wireless connectivity