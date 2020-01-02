Roku Restores Fox Apps in Time for Super Bowl LIV

Roku announced Friday that it had reached a new deal with Fox and restored the programmer's apps on its streaming players and smart TVs that run the Roku OS.

Roku announced the new deal via Twitter last night:

We are delighted that we reached an agreement with FOX to distribute FOX channels on the Roku platform.



Roku customers can stream the Super Bowl through FOX Now, Fox Sports and NFL in addition to other ways. — Roku (@Roku) February 1, 2020

Roku's earlier distribution agreement with Fox lapsed on Jan. 31, an event that caused the company to yank Fox's standalone streaming apps, including Fox Now. That move jeopardized Roku's ability to provide the free 4K stream that Fox will deliver on Sunday for the Super Bowl LIV matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The impasse highlighted the fact that content distribution disputes are now extending beyond traditional broadcast and pay TV. This particular dispute grabbed more attention because it occurred before the most-watched sports event in the US. The video streaming landscape has expanded, adding fuel to such conflicts; Roku's platform ended Q3 2019 with 32.3 million active accounts.

Related posts:



— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading