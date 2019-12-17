Roku CFO Steps Down

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Roku announced today that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden plans to step down after helping the company hire his successor. Louden joined Roku as CFO in 2015 and played an important role in establishing Roku as a fast-growing public company. He intends to return home to the Seattle area with his family after assisting with a smooth transition.

"Steve has been a valuable member of our leadership team. He managed our finances through our transition to a public company and rapid expansion into new areas of streaming," said Anthony Wood, Roku Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to working with Steve during the transition as we hire our next CFO and continue to execute our strategy and build value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

"I'm very proud of Roku's accomplishments," Louden said. "Given the company's strong financial position and exciting growth plans and my desire to relocate with my family back to Seattle, this is the right time for me to help Roku bring on a new financial leader."

