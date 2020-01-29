Roku Brings Surround Sound to Its Connected Soundbars

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced a Roku OS software update that will enable surround sound expansion of its Roku Smart Soundbars, making it easy for its customers to use Roku TV Wireless Speakers to expand their systems with room-filling multichannel sound for TV, movies and music. Walmart will also be expanding their onn.∙ Roku surround system with the addition of onn.∙ Roku Wireless Surround Speakers, expected on Walmart shelves and Walmart.com in February.

The Roku Smart Soundbar offers premium sound quality with crisp dialogue and dynamic bass, an easy-to-use 4K and HDR Roku streaming player built in, simple set up and a remote with TV power and volume buttons. With the Roku Wireless Subwoofer, adding heart-pounding bass to entertainment is easy and now Roku TV Wireless Speakers, or the new onn.™ ∙ Roku Wireless Surround Speakers, can be placed behind the sofa or in the back of a room to provide consumers with immersive multi-directional sound.

Roku Smart Soundbars support Dolby Audio from streaming channels like the Apple TV app, Disney+ and more, as well as any input source. Even stereo content will be more immersive when adding rear speakers as Roku sends sound to all speakers.

Roku audio devices are built with expandability in mind so consumers can add to their home entertainment system over time. The devices can be set up in a matter of minutes by simply plugging them into power, pairing them to each other via very easy to understand menus and completing a quick sound check. Traditionally home theater can be hard to set up, but Roku aims to simplify home theater for consumers by making high quality products that provide access to endless entertainment, offer premium audio, connect to each other wirelessly and are all controlled by one remote.

Availability

Roku Surround Sound capability will be available as a Roku OS software update for all Roku Smart Soundbars and will begin rolling out to devices in February.

The onn. ∙ Roku Wireless Surround Speakers will be available for $149 in Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com mid-February to pair to the onn. ∙ Roku Smart Soundbar and onn. ∙ Roku Wireless Subwoofer.

Roku