Quibi's Meg Whiteman, Jeffrey Katzenberg Tapped to Keynote CES 2020

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced a CES 2020 keynote that will feature Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and Founder and Chairman of the Board Jeffrey Katzenberg. Whitman and Katzenberg of the will take the stage at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Quibi and other leading companies in the marketing, entertainment and media industries are utilizing tech to transform the future of their sector. C Space was created in 2014 as the number of brand, advertising and media executives attending CES grew to more than 25,000 attendees. C Space is now the immersive home for these pioneering leaders to discover disruptive tech trends impacting content consumption, advertising mediums and consumer behavior.

Meg Whitman is the CEO of Quibi. Prior to Quibi, she served as CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and President and CEO for the Hewlett-Packard Company. As President and CEO of eBay Inc., Whitman was the key speaker at the CES 2002 Leaders in Technology dinner. At eBay Inc., she oversaw growth from 30 employees and $4 million in annual revenue to more than 15,000 employees and $8 billion in annual revenue. She has also held executive-level positions at Procter and Gamble Company, Hasbro Inc., The Walt Disney Company, and Bain & Company. She received an AB in Economics from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Jeffrey Katzenberg is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Quibi. He is also co-founder and managing partner of WndrCo. Katzenberg draws on more than 40 years of experience as an entertainment industry leader. After serving as President of Production at Paramount Studios, he became Chairman of the Walt Disney Studios. He is a co-founder of DreamWorks SKG where he served as CEO, and in 2016 DreamWorks Animation SKG was sold to Comcast for $3.8 billion.

