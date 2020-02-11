Pluto TV Tunes OTT Service to Hisense's Vidaa Platform

LOS ANGELES -- Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS company, the leading free streaming television service in the US, today with Vidaa International, a subsidiary of Hisense, the third-largest television manufacturer in the world, announced a multi-year global pact bringing Pluto TV's platform of over 250 live, linear, thematically-curated and branded partner channels onto Hisense's new Vidaa platform across the United States, Europe and Latin America, for free.

Beginning in the Spring of 2020, Pluto TV will be deeply integrated into the new Vidaa platform delivering an out-of-the-box, immediate viewing experience. For even greater ease of entertainment, all new Hisense TVs being sold in the US and Mexico will feature a dedicated, branded PLUTO TV button. This button is designed to be a one-click solution that drops users directly into the Pluto TV service on Vidaa offering a whole new world of endless premium viewing options with TV series and movies, sports, news, lifestyle, science and tech, music videos and so much more – all for free.

Currently, Pluto TV streams entertainment to over 20 million monthly active users, across over 30 devices including mobile, web, CTV, gaming consoles and set-top boxes in the US, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Latin America set to launch in March. Beginning this Spring, in the US, Pluto TV will relaunch their existing app on Hisense with the new Vidaa platform for all to enjoy. Pluto TV LATAM on Hisense Vidaa will also launch this spring across 17 countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, El Salvador, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The installation across the EU will happen later in 2020.

