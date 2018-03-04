Vubiquity Renews Deal With Turner

ST. LOUIS -- VUBIQUITY, now part of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and the leading provider of premium content services and media technology solutions, has extended its long-standing relationship with Turner as the primary distributor of its On Demand content. Vubiquity distributes TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, CNN and other Turner networks to 60M+ households across North America and Canada.

As part of this new deal, Vubiquity will be the premium content digital distributor for OTT platforms as well as Vubiquity’s LIVE-TO-VOD (L2V) Solution for Turner’s portfolio of networks, providing fast-turn, high-quality broadcast capture from live mezzanine-level feeds to generate VOD assets. The L2V solution will be used for Turner’s C3 assets1 to maximize advertising revenue in the window following broadcast.

“We are proud to have Turner as a key customer and look forward to continuing our relationship with them to build more dynamic solutions, as the industry continues to evolve,” said John Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales for Vubiquity, Amdocs.

Vubiquity was recently acquired by Amdocs.

Vubiquity Inc.