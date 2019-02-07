& cplSiteName &

Verizon Bundles Gigabit Broadband With Year of Netflix

2/4/2019
NEW YORK -- It’s the dead of winter and temps are dropping, so what better time to stay at home and binge on your favorite shows? Verizon Fios is helping customers do just that with a free year of Netflix premium.

New customers who purchase Verizon Fios Gigabit Connection Internet or Fios Gigabit Connection Triple Play with a 2-year agreement will receive twelve months free of Netflix premium, an over $190 value. Netflix premium lets you stream TV shows and movies from Netflix on four devices at the same time and in high definition (HD) and ultra-high definition (UHD) when available. The plan also lets you download titles on up to four phones or tablets. Existing Fios customers qualify for the offer by renewing their term agreement.

Already have Netflix? No problem, Fios covers the cost of premium for existing Netflix accounts for twelve months.

Customers with Verizon’s new Fios TV One can stream Netflix in full 4K right to their 4K TV. Getting started is as easy as saying “play Netflix” into the Fios TV Voice Remote.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

