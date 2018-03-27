& cplSiteName &

Turner to Launch New Sports Streaming Service

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/27/2018
50%
50%

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Global media company Turner today announced it will launch its new premium live sports streaming service – “Bleacher Report Live” – in April. B/R Live will serve as the central hub for both the discovery and consumption of live sports content. The new streaming service will allow fans to find and watch their favorite sports content anywhere, anytime and on the screen of their choice. Beginning this summer, B/R Live will implement flexible pricing options, providing direct access to live games for purchase on an individual or subscription basis.

The new B/R Live streaming platform will provide three core services:

  • Find and watch live sports with the ability to scroll through a feed of real-time sporting events
  • Personalization features which aggregate live sports content that is the best fit for each fan
  • A modern approach to live sports discovery, giving fans the tools to locate and watch their favorite games

    B/R Live will be the destination for passionate fans to access a wide variety of their favorite premium live sports content, including events that are most meaningful to them and their personal interests. Among the thousands of live sporting events available directly through the service will be the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, NBA League Pass games, 65 NCAA Championships, PGA Championship, National Lacrosse League, The Spring League, Red Bull Global Rallycross, World Arm Wrestling League and more.

    Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    From The Founder
    Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
    April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
    April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
    May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
    May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
    September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
    October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
    November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
    November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
    November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
    December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    Hot Topics
    IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations
    Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/22/2018
    FCC Eyes USF Funds Ban for Chinese Vendors
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 3/26/2018
    HR: Cable Dominates US Broadband
    Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/21/2018
    Snapshot: Cable Access, a Market in Transition
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/22/2018
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Animals with Phones
    How to KonMari Your Office Click Here
    Filling your office with things that bring you joy is the key to a productive workday.
    Live Digital Audio

    A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Beginning With the End In Mind
    By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives