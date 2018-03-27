Turner to Launch New Sports Streaming Service

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Global media company Turner today announced it will launch its new premium live sports streaming service – “Bleacher Report Live” – in April. B/R Live will serve as the central hub for both the discovery and consumption of live sports content. The new streaming service will allow fans to find and watch their favorite sports content anywhere, anytime and on the screen of their choice. Beginning this summer, B/R Live will implement flexible pricing options, providing direct access to live games for purchase on an individual or subscription basis.

The new B/R Live streaming platform will provide three core services:

Find and watch live sports with the ability to scroll through a feed of real-time sporting events

Personalization features which aggregate live sports content that is the best fit for each fan