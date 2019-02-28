Tubi, NBCU Forge AVoD Deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand (VOD) service today announced it has signed an AVOD deal with NBCUniversal, adding nearly 400 television episodes and movies as part of its aggressive plan to expand in 2019. Tubi customers will be able to easily access a variety of movies and television series from one of the world’s leading content libraries – completely free. Titles include iconic TV series such as Xena: Warrior Princess, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, The A-Team, Punky Brewster, The Incredible Hulk, Quantum Leap and the original versions of Magnum, P.I., Battlestar Galactica, Bionic Woman, and She-Ra: Princess of Power.

Tubi continues to expand its already massive content library which presently contains more than 12,000 movies and television series – and expects to grow it at an accelerated pace throughout the year. The company’s content volume is more than double in size to Netflix – approximately 40,000 hours of content. Tubi consistently ranks as one of the most watched apps on the world’s largest platforms including Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku iOS, Android, Xfinity X1, and many others.

Tubi recently announced record growth in 2018, with 4.3 times the amount of content on the service over the previous year – and in December 2018, customers streamed nearly as much content as all of 2017. The company also announced plans to invest over nine figures into content acquisitions in 2019 to rapidly grow its already large catalog.

