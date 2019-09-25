Tubi Connects With Vizio's SmartCast

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tubi, the world's largest free movie and television service, today announced its massive library of over 15,000 titles is now available to stream on VIZIO SmartCast. Consumers can use VIZIO's easy-to-use smart TV experience to search for any title in Tubi's catalog or launch the Tubi app directly and find titles that might interest them. In addition to the over 44,000 hours of content Tubi offers, VIZIO SmartCast users can also enjoy Tubi's new October titles, including Halloween favorites Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, as well as Monster starring Charlize Theron who received an Academy Award for her performance.

In May, Tubi announced customers watched over 94 million hours of content and recently the service expanded to Australia. In addition to VIZIO, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, Sony, PlayStation 4, Samsung and Amazon Fire TV.

