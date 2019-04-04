& cplSiteName &

The Roku Channel Tunes In HBO for $14.99/Month

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/4/2019
50%
50%

LOS GATOS, CALIF. -- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that HBO will be available via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel starting today, making it easy to access all of HBO's groundbreaking original series in their entirety, plus hit movies, documentaries, live programming, and more. Additionally, Cinemax will soon be available via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel. HBO joins an array of 25+ popular premium subscriptions already available on The Roku Channel.

Users of The Roku Channel can easily browse HBO via Premium Subscriptions and then trial HBO for free for seven days. Following the seven-day trial, subscribers will be charged $14.99 per month. The Roku Channel offers a single destination for both free and premium movies, shows and other great content. Customers can easily browse all content, even those from Premium Subscription services, without needing a subscription. Once users are ready to subscribe to Premium Subscriptions via The Roku Channel, they can take advantage of our “one-click” signup and subscriptions can be easily managed through the “My Account” section on Roku.com. Premium Subscriptions are only viewable within The Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel provides users access to 10,000+ free, ad-supported movies and TV episodes as well as Premium Subscriptions. It is a top 5 channel on the Roku® platform by active account reach. The Roku Channel’s easy-to-navigate, content-first interface, allows users to discover free, ad-supported entertainment as well as premium services in a single destination without having to switch between multiple streaming channels.

Roku

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics