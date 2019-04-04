The Roku Channel Tunes In HBO for $14.99/Month

LOS GATOS, CALIF. -- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that HBO will be available via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel starting today, making it easy to access all of HBO's groundbreaking original series in their entirety, plus hit movies, documentaries, live programming, and more. Additionally, Cinemax will soon be available via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel. HBO joins an array of 25+ popular premium subscriptions already available on The Roku Channel.

Users of The Roku Channel can easily browse HBO via Premium Subscriptions and then trial HBO for free for seven days. Following the seven-day trial, subscribers will be charged $14.99 per month. The Roku Channel offers a single destination for both free and premium movies, shows and other great content. Customers can easily browse all content, even those from Premium Subscription services, without needing a subscription. Once users are ready to subscribe to Premium Subscriptions via The Roku Channel, they can take advantage of our “one-click” signup and subscriptions can be easily managed through the “My Account” section on Roku.com. Premium Subscriptions are only viewable within The Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel provides users access to 10,000+ free, ad-supported movies and TV episodes as well as Premium Subscriptions. It is a top 5 channel on the Roku® platform by active account reach. The Roku Channel’s easy-to-navigate, content-first interface, allows users to discover free, ad-supported entertainment as well as premium services in a single destination without having to switch between multiple streaming channels.

Roku