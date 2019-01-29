The Roku Channel Adds One-Click Access to Premium OTT Video Services

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced it is expanding The Roku Channel to include “Premium Subscriptions.” Users will be able to watch both free ad-supported and paid premium entertainment in one easy-to-navigate interface, with personalized recommendations, where they can browse, trial and subscribe to popular services.

In addition to 10,000+ free ad-supported movies and TV episodes already available, The Roku Channel will soon offer users the option to add 25+ Premium Subscriptions from providers such as SHOWTIME®, Starz and EPIX. Users will be able to discover new services from Premium Subscriptions partners, browse their entire catalogs and then sign-up for at least a seven-day free trial using their existing Roku® account information. Premium Subscriptions are only viewable within The Roku Channel. Additionally, search within The Roku Channel will be expanded, allowing users to easily search for keywords within the channel. The Roku Channel will make subscription streaming easy for users by providing one destination to watch premium entertainment from more than 25 providers with a single monthly bill and simple account management.

One-Stop Shop for Favorite Free and Premium TV

Premium Subscriptions will offer “one-click” signup and easy subscription management. Free, live and subscription content will be presented together in The Roku Channel, making it smple to browse, subscribe to and watch a wide variety of streaming entertainment.

Wide variety of subscription partners: Premium Subscription partners at launch include SHOWTIME, Starz, EPIX, Baeble Music, CollegeHumor’s DROPOUT, CuriosityStream, FitFusion, The Great Courses Signature Collection, Hopster, Magnolia Selects presented by Magnolia Pictures, MHz Choice, NOGGIN, Smithsonian Channel Plus, Tastemade, Viewster Anime and more

Premium Subscriptions and search capabitlities on The Roku Channel will begin rolling out to select Roku devices in late January, with a phased rollout planned for early 2019. The Roku mobile app update will also begin rolling out to iOS and Android devices in late January.

Roku Inc.