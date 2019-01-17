Study: 8% of Netflix Subs Likely to Cancel Service Amid $1 Price Increase

PLANO, Texas -- New research from The Diffusion Group finds that, while subscriber reaction to Netflix’s recent price increase varies relative to degree, even minor variations may have significant implications. Case in point: at $1 more per month, 16% of Netflix subscribers are likely to either downgrade to a lower tier or cancel Netflix altogether — this according to TDG’s ninth iteration of Quantum Viewing Behavior, a survey of 1,940 US adult broadband users completed in December 2018.

Netflix announced on January 15 that it is raising the cost of its Basic tier by a dollar, from $8 to $9 a month. The Standard tier now costs $2 more per month, up from $11 to $13; same with the Premium tier, up from $14 to $16.

Netflix subscribers were split into three exclusive groups, with each asked of their likely intentions should the cost of service increase by either $1, $3, or $5 per month. Each respondent answered for only one random price assignment.

As illustrated, at an increase of $1 per month, 8% of Netflix subscribers say they would downgrade their plan, with 8% saying they would cancel service altogether. (Basic subscribers were only offered two response options, as Basic is the lowest tier of service.) At an increase of $3 per month, the rate of likely cancellations doubled, while the rate of likely downgrades nearly tripled. At an increase of $5 per month, the rate of likely cancellation increased another six points (38%), while the rate of likely downgrade increased only three points (17%).

The Diffusion Group (TDG)